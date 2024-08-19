Merchants Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 (NASDAQ:MBINM)

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.5156 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Merchants Bancorp Trading Up 0.1 %

MBINM traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $25.59. 3,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,825. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.56. Merchants Bancorp has a 52 week low of $21.60 and a 52 week high of $26.61.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

