Means Investment CO. Inc. Sells 7,552 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Means Investment CO. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 18.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,552 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $70.89. 3,934,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,187,429. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $77.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.45. The company has a market cap of $95.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.53.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.61.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

