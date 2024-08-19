Means Investment CO. Inc. Sells 50 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Means Investment CO. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 3.1% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Shayne & Jacobs LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shayne & Jacobs LLC now owns 5,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 2,300.8% in the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 88,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,628,000 after acquiring an additional 85,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 19,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,996,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total value of $626,352.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,648,059.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total value of $626,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,648,059.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total value of $2,181,692.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,199,649.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Chubb from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. William Blair cut Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.79.

CB traded up $0.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $274.03. 930,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,634,713. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $111.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $198.10 and a 52 week high of $277.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $263.72 and a 200 day moving average of $257.48.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.34. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.16%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

