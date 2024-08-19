Means Investment CO. Inc. Sells 4,654 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Means Investment CO. Inc. trimmed its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,654 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 1.0% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 403.2% during the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 264.9% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $600,862.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 477 shares in the company, valued at $76,429.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on CVX shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.82.

Chevron Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CVX stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $146.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,966,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,870,620. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $139.62 and a one year high of $171.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.02. The company has a market cap of $270.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 59.98%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

