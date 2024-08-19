Means Investment CO. Inc. Sells 2,809 Shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE)

Means Investment CO. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,809 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. owned about 0.38% of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,228,000. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the 4th quarter worth $545,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 24,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. VCI Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $624,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 738.5% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA XHE traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $87.11. The company had a trading volume of 13,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,186. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.01 and its 200-day moving average is $85.19. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a one year low of $66.20 and a one year high of $90.00. The company has a market cap of $265.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 1.12.

About SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF

The SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (XHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of U.S. health care equipment and supplies companies. XHE was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

