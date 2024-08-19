Means Investment CO. Inc. Sells 1,717 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Means Investment CO. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,175 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,717 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.0% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,949 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,250 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $300,000. ADE LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. ADE LLC now owns 823 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,681 shares in the company, valued at $3,557,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,285.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,557,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,794 shares of company stock worth $1,234,491. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCD traded up $9.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $287.55. The stock had a trading volume of 5,265,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,579,273. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $258.71 and its 200 day moving average is $270.87. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $243.53 and a twelve month high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.71%.

MCD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, July 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.71.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

