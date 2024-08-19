Means Investment CO. Inc. Purchases 2,131 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $4,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 294.1% in the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of SMH stock traded up $4.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $251.34. 5,558,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,568,856. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $136.10 and a twelve month high of $283.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $253.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

