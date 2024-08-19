Means Investment CO. Inc. Has $377,000 Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITA. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth $111,303,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 511.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 299,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,968,000 after purchasing an additional 250,820 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 478,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,538,000 after purchasing an additional 184,937 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 223.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 205,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,131,000 after purchasing an additional 142,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 717,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,801,000 after purchasing an additional 109,357 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

BATS ITA traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $144.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,423 shares. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $145.00 and a 52 week high of $206.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.14.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

