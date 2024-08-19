Means Investment CO. Inc. Has $1.73 Million Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Means Investment CO. Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,858 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VT. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 370.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000.

VT stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $116.35. 692,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,639,994. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $88.74 and a twelve month high of $117.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.28.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

