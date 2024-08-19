Means Investment CO. Inc. Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in RTX by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of RTX by 6.8% during the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 84,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,436,000 after buying an additional 5,325 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.0% during the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,582,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new stake in RTX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in RTX by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 18,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $482,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,509 shares in the company, valued at $10,090,026. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $482,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,090,026. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $15,881,595.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 566,723 shares in the company, valued at $66,725,966.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,880 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $118.35. The stock had a trading volume of 5,388,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,294,186. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.40. The firm has a market cap of $157.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.82. RTX Co. has a one year low of $68.56 and a one year high of $118.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.82%.

RTX has been the subject of several research reports. Melius Research raised their price target on shares of RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on RTX from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on RTX from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.47.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

