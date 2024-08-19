Means Investment CO. Inc. Has $1.31 Million Stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Means Investment CO. Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 612 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $563,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,648,000. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the period. 62.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

iShares Biotechnology ETF stock traded up $2.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $147.80. The stock had a trading volume of 996,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,018. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.77. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.83 and a fifty-two week high of $150.17.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

