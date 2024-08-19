Means Investment CO. Inc. Boosts Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,847 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF comprises about 1.2% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Means Investment CO. Inc. owned 0.14% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $9,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 15,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 11,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 541.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 19,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 16,213 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,811,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XBI stock traded up $3.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $100.85. 6,360,315 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,157,793. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $63.80 and a 52-week high of $103.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.82.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

