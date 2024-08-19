Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $467.69 and last traded at $468.28. Approximately 338,301 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 2,475,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $468.88.

MA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $532.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $510.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $508.91.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $433.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $448.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $458.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,028 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.28, for a total value of $4,038,043.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,940 shares in the company, valued at $26,362,683.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.71, for a total transaction of $2,330,039.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,782,397.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.28, for a total transaction of $4,038,043.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,362,683.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,627,175 shares of company stock worth $730,399,436. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,584,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,399,279,000 after purchasing an additional 330,872 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Mastercard by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,041,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,974,478,000 after acquiring an additional 676,452 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Mastercard by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,651,904 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,574,347,000 after purchasing an additional 43,881 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,595,559,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,082,729 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,241,297,000 after buying an additional 71,569 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

