Marshall Financial Group LLC Increases Holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 277,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up 3.8% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Marshall Financial Group LLC owned about 0.17% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $13,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 76,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.09. The company had a trading volume of 666,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,231. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.85. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $47.03 and a 1-year high of $50.69.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

