Marshall Financial Group LLC Buys New Shares in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,612 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $995,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 54.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,596,370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,265,218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,526,230 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at about $693,985,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,632,809 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $650,910,000 after buying an additional 111,340 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,630,003 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $510,015,000 after buying an additional 403,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,835,064 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $398,342,000 after buying an additional 343,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TE Connectivity news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 59,700 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total value of $9,235,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,889,893.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other TE Connectivity news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 59,700 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total value of $9,235,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,889,893.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 8,750 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,356,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,186,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,363 shares of company stock valued at $11,791,461. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of TEL traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $149.43. 1,022,107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,004,306. The company has a market capitalization of $45.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.35. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $159.98.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. HSBC lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.45.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

