Marshall Financial Group LLC Acquires 192 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,191 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 0.7% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Jessup Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Visa by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,051 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,793 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on V. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $297.00 price target (down from $305.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.25.

Shares of V traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $267.38. 5,111,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,227,860. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $266.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.57. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.78 and a 12 month high of $290.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

