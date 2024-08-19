Marshall Financial Group LLC Acquires 135 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Advisors LLP boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDXX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $582.25.

IDEXX Laboratories stock traded up $6.74 on Friday, reaching $492.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 590,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,593. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $40.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.65, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $484.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $511.55. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $372.50 and a twelve month high of $583.39.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 63.66% and a net margin of 23.26%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. Equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

