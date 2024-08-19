Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.88.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MRVI shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

In other news, Director Gtcr Investment Xi Llc sold 9,940,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $97,520,954.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,150,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,671,549.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 3,349.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 410,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 398,306 shares during the last quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC grew its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,344,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,415,000. 50.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MRVI opened at $9.68 on Wednesday. Maravai LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $11.56. The company has a quick ratio of 10.47, a current ratio of 11.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.11.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Maravai LifeSciences had a negative net margin of 47.81% and a negative return on equity of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $73.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Maravai LifeSciences’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

