MAGIC Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $91.54 Million (MAGIC)

MAGIC (MAGIC) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One MAGIC token can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000589 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MAGIC has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. MAGIC has a market capitalization of $91.54 million and approximately $27.64 million worth of MAGIC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MAGIC Profile

MAGIC was first traded on September 1st, 2021. MAGIC’s total supply is 347,714,007 tokens and its circulating supply is 265,322,384 tokens. MAGIC’s official website is www.treasure.lol. MAGIC’s official Twitter account is @treasure_dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. MAGIC’s official message board is medium.com/@treasure_dao.

MAGIC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Magic (MAGIC) is a decentralized digital token operating on the Ethereum blockchain, following the ERC-20 token standard. It facilitates transactions within its ecosystem. The Magic platform aims to revolutionize digital asset transfer and management, providing seamless, decentralized exchanges, digital asset management, and integration with various digital marketplaces. MAGIC tokens are used to pay for transaction fees, access exclusive services, and participate in governance. The founders of the Magic (MAGIC) token are John Patten, Karel Vuong, and Gaarp.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAGIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAGIC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MAGIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

