MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.13.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Ventum Cap Mkts downgraded MAG Silver from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on MAG Silver from $20.25 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on MAG Silver from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on MAG Silver from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAG. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in MAG Silver in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new position in MAG Silver in the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in MAG Silver by 8.6% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in MAG Silver in the second quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in MAG Silver in the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. Institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:MAG opened at $13.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 1.12. MAG Silver has a 12 month low of $8.19 and a 12 month high of $14.30.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MAG Silver will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

