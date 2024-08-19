Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) Given Neutral Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their neutral rating on shares of Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on LYRA. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lyra Therapeutics from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. William Blair downgraded shares of Lyra Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. BTIG Research reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Lyra Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $0.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lyra Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYRA opened at $0.30 on Thursday. Lyra Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $6.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.29 and its 200-day moving average is $2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $18.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of -0.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYRA. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new stake in Lyra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $15,720,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lyra Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $271,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lyra Therapeutics by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,481,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,215,000 after purchasing an additional 410,021 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lyra Therapeutics by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 754,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 129,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Lyra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. It's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

