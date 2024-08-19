Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Down 5.3%

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.59 and last traded at $5.70. 13,920,679 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 20,153,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.02.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LUMN. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $1.25 to $3.15 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $1.75 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $1.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.74.

Lumen Technologies Stock Down 5.6 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.89, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.14.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.06% and a negative net margin of 76.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 146,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 60,028 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 6,029.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 36,174 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 33,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 12,794 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $924,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 179,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 60,700 shares during the period. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

