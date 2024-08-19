Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Holdings Raised by Vista Investment Partners LLC

Vista Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,965 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LOW. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on LOW. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.19.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE LOW traded up $1.09 on Friday, reaching $241.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,725,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,529,547. The firm has a market cap of $137.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $262.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $229.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.75.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

