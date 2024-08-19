Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Raymond James

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LQDA. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Liquidia has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Get Liquidia alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Liquidia

Liquidia Stock Down 28.8 %

Insider Activity at Liquidia

Shares of LQDA traded down $4.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,680,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,838. The firm has a market cap of $767.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.35. Liquidia has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $16.99.

In related news, CFO Michael Kaseta sold 3,906 shares of Liquidia stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $48,942.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 312,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,914,234.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Liquidia news, CEO Roger Jeffs sold 8,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $100,904.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,932 shares in the company, valued at $10,261,217.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Kaseta sold 3,906 shares of Liquidia stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $48,942.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 312,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,914,234.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,437 shares of company stock worth $268,549 in the last ninety days. 31.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Liquidia

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patient Square Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,942,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the 1st quarter valued at $30,311,000. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Liquidia in the 4th quarter valued at $12,331,000. Kynam Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Liquidia by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 2,698,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,461,000 after purchasing an additional 698,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the fourth quarter worth $1,933,000. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Liquidia

(Get Free Report)

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.