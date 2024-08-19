Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Liquidia in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Liquidia in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Liquidia from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

In other news, CFO Michael Kaseta sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $48,942.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 312,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,914,234.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Liquidia news, CEO Roger Jeffs sold 8,053 shares of Liquidia stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $100,904.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,932 shares in the company, valued at $10,261,217.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michael Kaseta sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $48,942.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 312,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,914,234.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,437 shares of company stock valued at $268,549. 31.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liquidia in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the second quarter worth $33,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Liquidia in the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. DMC Group LLC acquired a new position in Liquidia in the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Whitcomb & Hess Inc. bought a new position in Liquidia during the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LQDA stock opened at $14.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.23 and its 200-day moving average is $13.35. Liquidia has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $16.99.

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

