LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

LiqTech International Price Performance

Shares of LiqTech International stock opened at $2.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.68. LiqTech International has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LiqTech International

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LiqTech International stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of LiqTech International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 35.06% of the company’s stock.

About LiqTech International

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company operates through Water, Ceramics, and Plastics segments.

