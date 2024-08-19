Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE) Now Covered by Analysts at KeyCorp

Investment analysts at KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LINE. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Lineage in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Lineage in a research report on Monday. They issued an “inline” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Lineage in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Lineage in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Lineage in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.60.

Shares of LINE traded up $3.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $87.11. The company had a trading volume of 573,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,965,243. Lineage has a 52-week low of $80.15 and a 52-week high of $89.85.

In other Lineage news, CFO Robert Crisci bought 10,000 shares of Lineage stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.00 per share, with a total value of $780,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Robert Crisci bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.00 per share, with a total value of $780,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Alvarez Rivera bought 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.00 per share, with a total value of $46,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,406 shares in the company, valued at $421,668. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 12,150 shares of company stock valued at $947,700 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Our purpose is to transform the global food supply chain to eliminate waste and help feed the world. Built with the vision of creating a more sustainable future, we are a leading mission-critical, temperature-controlled infrastructure provider for the storage, handling and movement of food around the world.

