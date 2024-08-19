Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Short Interest Down 12.6% in July

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,330,000 shares, a decline of 12.6% from the July 15th total of 35,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LI. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Li Auto by 58.7% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 1,707.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Li Auto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Li Auto by 58.5% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,331 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LI shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Li Auto from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Li Auto from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.08.

Li Auto Stock Up 6.9 %

Shares of Li Auto stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,882,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,759,057. The company has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.99. Li Auto has a one year low of $17.75 and a one year high of $46.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter. Li Auto had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 16.65%. On average, research analysts forecast that Li Auto will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

