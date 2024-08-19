Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Short Interest Down 10.6% in July

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,830,000 shares, a decrease of 10.6% from the July 15th total of 6,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Lennar Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of LEN traded up $2.95 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $174.71. 334,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,120,621. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Lennar has a 1-year low of $102.90 and a 1-year high of $182.53. The company has a market cap of $47.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $160.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.21.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 17th. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.18. Lennar had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 billion. Research analysts expect that Lennar will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.60%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective (down previously from $174.00) on shares of Lennar in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lennar from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.13.

Institutional Trading of Lennar

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lennar by 484.0% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Lennar in the first quarter valued at $30,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lennar during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Lennar by 223.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

