Krystal Biotech (KRYS) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ: KRYS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/12/2024 – Krystal Biotech had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $201.00 to $206.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2024 – Krystal Biotech had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a $204.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $195.00.

8/5/2024 – Krystal Biotech had its price target raised by analysts at Chardan Capital from $153.00 to $208.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/5/2024 – Krystal Biotech had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

Krystal Biotech Trading Up 1.0 %

Krystal Biotech stock traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $194.27. 26,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,130. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.14. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.95 and a fifty-two week high of $219.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.89 and a beta of 0.84.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $70.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.27 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70283900.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.25) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $4,394,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,525,882 shares in the company, valued at $268,189,020.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 12,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Krystal Biotech by 160.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 11.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Krystal Biotech by 2.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 0.8% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 16,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

