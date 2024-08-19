Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Trading Up 3.5%

Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) were up 3.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.56 and last traded at $18.56. Approximately 5,706 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 360,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.93.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Kornit Digital Stock Up 7.4 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.22. The company has a market capitalization of $919.38 million, a P/E ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 1.90.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 27.17% and a negative return on equity of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $48.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Kornit Digital’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in Kornit Digital by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kornit Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Kornit Digital by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. bought a new position in Kornit Digital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 8.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

