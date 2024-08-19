Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Stake Boosted by Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,708 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.3% in the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 13,173 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.6% in the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.2% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 27,478 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 90,237 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 30,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $36,309.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 307,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,455,589. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 21,413 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $455,026.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at $534,841.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $36,309.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 307,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,455,589. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 198,311 shares of company stock valued at $4,109,391. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KMI. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Argus upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.11.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded up $0.28 on Monday, reaching $21.36. The stock had a trading volume of 9,681,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,094,857. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $21.86. The company has a market cap of $47.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.99.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.55%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

