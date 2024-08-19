Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Short Interest Update

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,110,000 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the July 15th total of 16,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Kimco Realty Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Kimco Realty stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.30. The stock had a trading volume of 920,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,791,926. Kimco Realty has a 52 week low of $16.34 and a 52 week high of $22.83. The company has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.53.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.23). Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 19.28%. The company had revenue of $500.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Kimco Realty will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is presently 181.13%.

In related news, COO David Jamieson sold 50,000 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $1,096,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 337,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,389,473.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kimco Realty

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 167,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after buying an additional 102,300 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 342,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,293,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 71.0% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 180,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after buying an additional 74,729 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 7.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,267,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,162,347,000 after buying an additional 7,931,013 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,181,000. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised Kimco Realty from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho cut Kimco Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.73.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

