Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) Downgraded by Sidoti to Neutral

Sidoti lowered shares of Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $19.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock.
Kimball Electronics Trading Up 3.3 %
Shares of Kimball Electronics stock opened at $18.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $457.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Kimball Electronics has a 12-month low of $17.29 and a 12-month high of $31.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.73.
Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The electronics maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $430.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.00 million. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 1.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Kimball Electronics will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Kimball Electronics
Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain support services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. It provides electronics manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support, to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end market verticals.
