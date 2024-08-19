Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) Downgraded by Sidoti to Neutral

Sidoti lowered shares of Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $19.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock.

Kimball Electronics Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of Kimball Electronics stock opened at $18.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $457.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Kimball Electronics has a 12-month low of $17.29 and a 12-month high of $31.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.73.

Get Kimball Electronics alerts:

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The electronics maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $430.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.00 million. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 1.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Kimball Electronics will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Kimball Electronics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Kimball Electronics in the second quarter worth about $217,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 66.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 235,844 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,184,000 after acquiring an additional 93,831 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimball Electronics in the second quarter worth about $237,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 4.6% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 32,544 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 12.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 6,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain support services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. It provides electronics manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support, to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end market verticals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.