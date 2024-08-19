KickToken (KICK) 1-Day Volume Tops $0.33

KickToken (KICK) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 18th. KickToken has a total market capitalization of $1.70 million and $0.33 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KickToken token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0140 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, KickToken has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00011804 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,645.32 or 1.00019580 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007845 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00007895 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00012501 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000037 BTC.

KICK is a token. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,740,943 tokens. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for KickToken is kickex.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,740,942.71202844. The last known price of KickToken is 0.01400346 USD and is up 3.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $0.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

