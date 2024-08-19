KFG Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

Posted by on Aug 19th, 2024

KFG Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDECFree Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December makes up about 1.1% of KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. KFG Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.35% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December worth $2,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FSA Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 19,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 13,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance

Shares of PDEC traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.92. 13,961 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $830.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.54 and its 200-day moving average is $36.81.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

