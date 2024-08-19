KFG Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

KFG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 2.0% of KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AGG. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Steph & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 222.6% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 107,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,688,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,507,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,106,501. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.35. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.58 and a 1 year high of $100.89.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

