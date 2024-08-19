KFG Wealth Management LLC Purchases 682 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

KFG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 6,988 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 204.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,818 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000.

Shares of CIBR traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.83. The stock had a trading volume of 289,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,159. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $43.37 and a one year high of $59.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.0662 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

