KFG Wealth Management LLC Purchases 5,790 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May (BATS:UMAY)

KFG Wealth Management LLC Purchases 5,790 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May

KFG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May (BATS:UMAY) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,448 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 5,790 shares during the period. KFG Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 3.37% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UMAY. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May in the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May by 5.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter valued at about $567,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,556 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.67 million, a PE ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 0.36.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May (UMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - May (BATS:UMAY)

