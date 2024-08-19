KFG Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (NYSEARCA:TJUL)

KFG Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (NYSEARCA:TJUL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 986 shares during the period. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 comprises about 1.2% of KFG Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. KFG Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.30% of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 worth $2,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TJUL. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 during the fourth quarter worth about $3,208,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 by 514.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 122,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after buying an additional 102,188 shares during the last quarter. Financial Designs Corp purchased a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 during the first quarter worth about $2,254,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 838,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,523,000 after buying an additional 68,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 during the fourth quarter worth about $1,282,000.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 Price Performance

NYSEARCA:TJUL traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $27.13. 15,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,188. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 has a 52 week low of $24.13 and a 52 week high of $27.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.44.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 Company Profile

The Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (TJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a two-year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure TJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2023 and is issued by Innovator.

