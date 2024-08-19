KFG Wealth Management LLC Has $671,000 Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

KFG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HSY. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HSY. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Hershey in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $192.00 to $191.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Hershey from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Hershey from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Hershey from $209.00 to $205.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.47.

Hershey Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Hershey stock traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $193.49. 2,330,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,839,756. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $190.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.25. The stock has a market cap of $39.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.36. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $178.82 and a fifty-two week high of $221.27.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.17). Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 45.36%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 54.31%.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.54, for a total transaction of $306,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,614,615.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total transaction of $107,153.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,912.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.54, for a total transaction of $306,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,228 shares in the company, valued at $7,614,615.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,038 shares of company stock worth $974,603. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

