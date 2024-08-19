KFG Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

KFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth $25,000. Union Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4,971.4% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CL traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.99. 3,172,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,407,037. The company has a market cap of $83.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.29 and its 200-day moving average is $92.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.06. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.62 and a fifty-two week high of $104.15.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 470.19% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total transaction of $1,636,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,929.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 14,794 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total transaction of $1,522,894.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,729.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total value of $1,636,988.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,929.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,177 shares of company stock worth $4,245,835 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.11.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

