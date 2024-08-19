KFG Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

KFG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Searle & CO. boosted its stake in Accenture by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 803 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.05, for a total transaction of $1,166,972.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,819 shares in the company, valued at $3,652,661.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.05, for a total value of $1,166,972.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,652,661.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.22, for a total value of $927,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,390,445.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,421 shares of company stock valued at $6,912,635 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, May 24th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Accenture from $294.00 to $293.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $351.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ACN

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $1.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $326.92. 2,292,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,881,293. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $311.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $327.28. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $278.69 and a 12-month high of $387.51.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $16.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.55 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 47.25%.

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.