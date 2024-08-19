KFG Wealth Management LLC Acquires 616 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

KFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 3.4% of KFG Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $8,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,152,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,204,000 after acquiring an additional 40,957 shares in the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 60,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,555,000 after purchasing an additional 22,130 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $7,001,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $92.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,240,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,231,147. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $65.53 and a one year high of $97.22. The firm has a market cap of $48.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.55.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

