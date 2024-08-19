KFG Wealth Management LLC Acquires 222 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

KFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Williams Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at about $1,655,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 25,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 83.3% in the second quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.9% in the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Finally, Boomfish Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% during the second quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.21.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE JNJ traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $159.39. 5,012,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,341,345. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $143.13 and a 1 year high of $175.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.06.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Featured Articles

