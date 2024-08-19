Kevin J. Mitchell Sells 30,000 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stock

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $4,170,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,390,062.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of PSX traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $139.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,832,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,643,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.96. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $107.85 and a 52 week high of $174.08. The company has a market capitalization of $59.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

PSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $170.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phillips 66

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,670,000. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,596,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at $3,596,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 133,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,844,000 after buying an additional 39,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 289,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,530,000 after purchasing an additional 36,116 shares in the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

