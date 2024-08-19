Kempner Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Kempner Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for approximately 1.6% of Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 417,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,007,000 after acquiring an additional 18,611 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $16,166,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 13,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1,729.9% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 47,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 44,458 shares during the period. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 157,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 57,476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.76. 11,615,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,393,469. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $37.19. The firm has a market cap of $162.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -479.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.91.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is -2,800.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.54.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PFE

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.