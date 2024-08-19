Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the July 15th total of 42,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its holdings in Kamada by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 29,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Kamada in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Kamada by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,325,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,433,000 after buying an additional 100,800 shares during the period. EWA LLC bought a new position in Kamada in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC grew its stake in Kamada by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 56,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 16,635 shares during the period. 20.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kamada alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Kamada in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kamada in a research report on Sunday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Kamada in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Kamada Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KMDA traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.54. The stock had a trading volume of 78,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,272. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.55. Kamada has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $6.53. The firm has a market cap of $318.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.06.

Kamada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kamada Ltd. manufactures and sells plasma-derived protein therapeutics. Its commercial products include KAMRAB/KEDRAB for treating prophylaxis of rabies; CYTOGAM for Prophylaxis of Cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplants; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; GLASSIA for intravenous AATD; KAMRHO (D) IM for prophylaxis of hemolytic disease of newborns; KAMRHO (D) IV for immune thermobocytopunic purpura; and Echis coloratus and Vipera palaestinae Antiserum for the treatment of snake bite.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kamada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kamada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.