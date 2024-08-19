JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Shares Acquired by Family Investment Center Inc.

Family Investment Center Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the quarter. Family Investment Center Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 36.4% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 17,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,688,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,876,164. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $44.95 and a 1 year high of $56.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.4268 dividend. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.58%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

