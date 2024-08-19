JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB) Shares Purchased by Family Investment Center Inc.

Family Investment Center Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,372 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Municipal ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Family Investment Center Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Family Investment Center Inc. owned about 0.08% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 812,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,431,000 after acquiring an additional 399,905 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth $14,524,000. Asio Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 229.4% during the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 367,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,656,000 after purchasing an additional 256,050 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 727,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,898,000 after purchasing an additional 209,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,114,000.

BATS:JMUB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.85. The company had a trading volume of 184,941 shares. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.08.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1482 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

